What is Accession Council? King Charles’ proclamation ceremony to be televised live

Tory MP Penny Mordaunt will lead the ceremony to be televised for very first time. Adam Forrest takes a closer look at what to expect

Friday 09 September 2022 15:54
<p>King Charles III at state opening of parliament last year </p>

King Charles III at state opening of parliament last year

(PA)

Charles III will be formally proclaimed King at a special Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday when the ceremony will be televised for the very first time.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, but an Accession Council is convened as the next major order of business soon after the death of a sovereign.

Buckingham Palace said it will begin at 10am on Saturday – and confirmed that cameras will be allowed inside the state apartments to capture the proceedings for the first time in British history.

