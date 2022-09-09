Charles III will be formally proclaimed King at a special Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday when the ceremony will be televised for the very first time.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, but an Accession Council is convened as the next major order of business soon after the death of a sovereign.

Buckingham Palace said it will begin at 10am on Saturday – and confirmed that cameras will be allowed inside the state apartments to capture the proceedings for the first time in British history.