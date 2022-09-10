Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony

✕ Close King Charles greets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony today.

The new monarch will not attend the ceremony at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, and will only join after he is proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

The historic event comes after Charles gave a landmark address to the nation yesterday and paid tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen, who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

And he used his speech to announce he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales, and expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”, a symbol of his bid for reconciliation amid past troubles with the Sussexes.