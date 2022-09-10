Queen death - latest: Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
The King earlier declared William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles greets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony today.
The new monarch will not attend the ceremony at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, and will only join after he is proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.
The historic event comes after Charles gave a landmark address to the nation yesterday and paid tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen, who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.
“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.
The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”
And he used his speech to announce he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales, and expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”, a symbol of his bid for reconciliation amid past troubles with the Sussexes.
Grief turns to joy as mourners meet new monarch
Mourners were left “flabbergasted” as King Charles III left his official car to greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.
The new monarch arrived in London from Balmoral following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He later met with the prime minister and made his first address as King.
James Walmsley, from Liverpool, saw King Charles as he greeted the crowd at Buckingham Palace. “If you said 24 hours ago ‘you’re going to see the king’ you’d never believe it but now we’re here,” the trainee teacher told The Independent.
“Seeing him made us all feel a lot more positive,” the 23-year-old added. “My biggest concern was is the King going to be someone you don’t see very often – just due to age?
“It’s been a shame not seeing the Queen as much in the last 10 years as in years before, so it was nice seeing him get out of the car and walk around a bit, being active – it’s a nice sign.”
Thomas Kingsley reports:
‘I couldn’t believe it was the king’: Grief turns to joy as mourners meet new monarch
King Charles III was greeted by well-wishers who kissed him and shook his hand
Video captures emotional moment when pilot tells BA flight of Queen’s death
A British Airways crew and passengers onboard a New York to London flight were left fighting back tears as its pilot announced the death of the Queen.
The announcement was made over loudspeaker by the pilot as the plane approached London’s Heathrow airport, just over an hour after news emerged that the Queen had died at Balmoral on Thursday.
The emotional moment onboard BA Flight 178 was captured on video by passenger Michael Capiraso, who was flying from the US to the UK to drop his daughter off at the University of Edinburgh.
“Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with the family by her side, we have little more information than that at the moment,” the pilot can be heard announcing on the video.
My colleague Graeme Massie reports:
Emotional moment pilot told BA flight of Queen’s death captured on video
Announcement made onboard BA Flight 178 as it approached London Heathrow
What will happen today at D+1?
Today marks D-Day +1, or D+1, in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge. Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place.
10am - King Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council in the state apartments at St James’s Palace in London.
11am - The Principal Proclamation then follows. It will be read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace. The proclamation will be read by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants-at-Arms. This will be the first public reading of the proclamation.
12pm - The second proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London. Further proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 12pm on Sunday.
The King will hold audiences with the prime minister and the cabinet.
Court mourning - A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
National mourning - The government is expected to confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be around 12 days, up to the day after the Queen’s funeral.
Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony televised for the first time.
Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, will confirm his role on Saturday morning.
The new monarch will not attend the ceremony, held at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, only joining after he has been proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.
The historic event comes after Charles gave a landmark address to the nation on Friday and paid a poignant and moving tribute to his “darling mama” the Queen who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.
Read the details here:
Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
During the event a Principal Proclamation will be read in public by the Garter King of Arms in the open air.
What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death
The Queen has died and Charles has addressed the nation for the first time as the new King.
Plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge, now incorporate Operation Unicorn, the contingency plans for her death in Scotland.
Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plan but the announcement came late in the day - at around 6.30pm - meaning Friday was considered as D+0 to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.
Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around nine days.
What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule
The Queen’s funeral in expected to take place in around nine days’ time
Cabinet ministers to have audience with new King
Members of the cabinet will have their first meeting with the King just days after Liz Truss formed her new government.
Senior ministers will attend the Accession Council at St James’s Palace where King Charles III will be formally proclaimed sovereign.
Later they will travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the monarch.
Ms Truss, who was invited to form a government by the late Queen on Tuesday, had her initial audience with the King on Friday.
The prime minister curtsied as she was ushered in by a palace aide for the first of what will be their regular weekly encounters.
As she offered her condolences, the King shook her hand and thanked her, saying: “You are very kind for coming - I know how busy you are.”
He added: “But it’s been so touching this afternoon when we arrived here, all those people come to give their condolences.”
Ms Truss again repeated: “Your Majesty, my very greatest sympathies.”
He replied: “You are very kind. It was the moment I have been dreading, as I know a lot of people have. We’ll try to keep everything going. Come, come have a seat.”
King Charles III: What is the Accession Council and how will proceedings unfold?
King Charles III will be formally recognised as Britain’s new sovereign on Saturday morning when the historic Accession Council convenes at 10am at St James’s Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
For the first time ever, the council’s proceedings will be televised.
Although the Queen’s eldest son automatically became monarch with the passing of his mother, the ceremonial gathering will provide official acknowledgement of the fact and agree a proclamation announcing the news to be read to the wider world.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
What is the Accession Council?
New monarch to be formally recognised by historic body on Saturday morning
King Charles kissed by well-wishers as he meets crowds lining street outside Buckingham Palace
The nation’s new monarch King Charles III was kissed by well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother the Queen.
The King and his Queen Consort, Camilla, exited the state Bentley as they approached the royal residence and were met with cheers of “God Save the King”, smiling faces and a sea of smartphones as Britons clamoured to capture his first encounter with the public since the death of his mother.
The King put on a brave face as he greeted the adoring crowds by shaking their hands and thanking them for their support in a time of national grieving.
King Charles kissed by well-wishers at Buckingham Palace crowds
The King and his Queen Consort, Camilla, were greeted with cheers of ‘God Save the King’ and smiling faces at Buckingham Palace
‘You could hear a pin drop’: Hundreds gather for ‘moving’ Hyde Park gun salute for Queen
More than 1000 mourners gathered at Hyde Park to watch a 96-round gun salute marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Crowds gathered from midday under grey clouds as the Queen’s Life Guard, mounted on horses, rode through the park in preparation as the nation remembers its longest-serving monarch.
Christine Blamey and Adrian Baer, a couple visiting from Australia, attended the gun salute, listening in from the Princess Diana memorial garden in the park.
Thomas Kingsley reports.
‘You could hear a pin drop’: Hundreds gather for ‘moving’ gun salute for Queen
Mourners gathered for the 16-minute tribute as King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace
Man says he is at Buckingham Palace ‘to find out what's going on’ in awkward interview
