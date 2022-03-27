It had been a little while since the word "gaffe" and Joe Biden appeared so prominently together in the headlines – but during his trip to Europe in recent days we had three examples in swift succession.

As he was hailing the heroism of the Ukrainians, Biden told US troops "you're going to see when you're there" – with officials later having to qualify that nothing had changed about the White House stance on direct involvement of American soldiers: "The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine." Then Biden said he would respond "in kind" to any use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine, which led to the bizarre situation of national security adviser Jake Sullivan having to tell reporters that the US has "no intention of using chemical weapons period, under any circumstance."

Then came Saturday's remark, when Biden said of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”. The ad-libbed remark will caused a few officials to grimace, I'm sure, given that whatever the president says will carry extra weight in the middle of an international crisis. So the White House issued another clarifying – ish– statement, aides probably dizzy from having to furiously "step back" so often: “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change."