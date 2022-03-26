‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden urges end to Putin’s rule in fiery speech to Europe

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Saturday 26 March 2022 17:59
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

US President Joe Biden on Saturday called for an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and warned the Russian president against attacking Nato countries in a passionate speech invoking Europe’s past struggles against totalitarianism.

