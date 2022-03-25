✕ Close Biden says Nato 'will respond in kind' if Putin uses chemical weapons

The European Union acted “a little late” in imposing sanctions on Russia and faster action could have stopped Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president told the EU Council, in a video, that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany were also “a little late”.

Mr Zelensky said: “What about the European Union? You applied sanctions. We are grateful. They are powerful steps. But it was a little late.

“Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least no one know for sure. There was a chance.”

Ukraine has applied to join the EU, and Mr Zelensky – in his video – urged the bloc to “not be late” in making a decision over membership.

It comes as Kyiv accused Russian troops of taking about 400,000 Ukrainians – including nearly 84,000 children – “hostage” in Russia.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said – after a Nato meeting in Brussels – that the alliance will “respond in kind” if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.