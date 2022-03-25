Ukraine news - latest: Zelensky says Europe acted too late, as Biden warns Russia against chemical weapons use
Sanctions should have been ‘preventative’ rather than reactionary, Volodymyr Zelensky said
The European Union acted “a little late” in imposing sanctions on Russia and faster action could have stopped Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president told the EU Council, in a video, that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany were also “a little late”.
Mr Zelensky said: “What about the European Union? You applied sanctions. We are grateful. They are powerful steps. But it was a little late.
“Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least no one know for sure. There was a chance.”
Ukraine has applied to join the EU, and Mr Zelensky – in his video – urged the bloc to “not be late” in making a decision over membership.
It comes as Kyiv accused Russian troops of taking about 400,000 Ukrainians – including nearly 84,000 children – “hostage” in Russia.
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said – after a Nato meeting in Brussels – that the alliance will “respond in kind” if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Watch live: Biden and Von der Leyen news conference
Earlier, we reported that a new US-EU partnership was announced today that will seek to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
Joe Biden and Ursula Von der Leyen are now holding a joint news conference. Watch live here:
U.S to help boost gas exports to Europe to isolate Russia
A new US-EU partnership has been announced today that will seek to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
The scheme would be the start of a years-long plan to further isolate Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.
As part of the plan, the US and other nations will increase liquified natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic metres this year, the White House said, and the amount is expected to increase in future.
At the same time, they will try to stick to climate goals by running the gas infrastructure with clean energy and reducing methane leaks.
But there are potential problems in Europe receiving the shipments as import terminals are located in coastal areas where there are fewer pipeline connections for distributing the gas.
US president Joe Biden was set to discuss the issue with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, before leaving for Poland, the final leg of his four-day trip.
European sanctions against Russia ‘a little late’ - Zelensky
The European Union acted “a little late” in imposing sanctions on Russia and faster action could have stopped Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president told the EU Council, in a video, that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany were also “a little late”.
Mr Zelensky said: “What about the European Union? You applied sanctions. We are grateful. They are powerful steps. But it was a little late.
“Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least no one know for sure. There was a chance.”
Ukraine has applied to join the EU, and Mr Zelensky – in his video – urged the bloc to “not be late” in making a decision over membership.
Ukraine ‘regain east of Kyiv as Russia progress slows’ - MoD
Ukraine has managed to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 21 miles (35 kilometres) east of Kyiv, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
Vladimir Putin’s troops are “being slowed” by logistical problems and the resistance shown by Ukrainian forces, the UK government department said.
In its latest intelligence update, the MoD tweeted: “Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv.
“Ukrainian forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian forces back along the north-western axis from Kyiv towards Hostomel Airfield.
“In the south of Ukraine, Russian forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa, with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance.”
Rescuers looking for survivors of missile strikes in Dnipro
Two missile strikes hit a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Ukraine’s fourth-largest city Dnipro, an official said.
Rescuers are looking for people amid the “serious destruction”, Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the region said.
No mention has yet been made about any casualties.
Evacuation route to be opened today in Mariupol
Civilians in Mariupol are hoping to leave the city via a humanitarian corridor today.
Ukrainian deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine hopes to open a safe corridor to allow evacuate civilians to flee the besieged Black Sea port city in private vehicles.
Those who manage to leave Mariupol will find buses awaiting in the nearby city of Berdiansk which will take them to the city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.
“We will do everything in our power so that buses filled with Mariupol residents reach Zaporizhzhia today,” Ms Vereshchuk added.
Repeated attempts to arrange safe passage out of the southern port city, which is surrounded by Russian forces, have failed.
Mariupol – that had a population of about 400,000 – has been under heavy bombardment for weeks.
Civilians there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power or running water.
Russia ‘running out of precision-guided munitions’ - U.S.
Russia is running out of precision guided munitions, a senior Pentagon official said.
Troops are more likely to rely on so-called dumb bombs, also known as conventional “gravity bombs”, and artillery in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to Colin Kahl – Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.
Mr Kahl speculated that he did not believe Vladimir Putin wanted to have an all out conflict with Nato.
US charges four Russians with cybercrime
The United States has charged four Russian citizens with cybercrime in 135 countries.
Yevgeny Gladkikh, who is said to be an employee of the Central Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics (CNDIHM), and his accomplices allegedly hacked the systems of a foreign refinery and installed malware between May and September 2017, Interfax news agency reported.
“The conspirators later tried to hack into the computers of an American company that operated similar critical infrastructure in the United States,” the US department of justice said.
Russian state TV blames Ukrainians for devastation in Mariupol
Russian state TV aired aerial footage showcasing the devastation wrought on the besieged port city of Mariupol by Moscow’s invading forces – with the anchor appearing to blame Ukrainian nationalists for the destruction.
In a clip shared to Twitter by Washington Post journalist Mary Ilyushina, the anchor can be heard saying: “Sad scenes, of course... the [Ukrainian] nationalists withdraw trying not to leave a stone unturned”.
Andy Gregory has more.
Russian state TV appears to blame Ukrainians for Mariupol destruction
Moscow’s deputy ambassador to UN also claims it is ‘logical’ that chaos in Mariupol caused by Ukraine
Japan to freeze assets of 25 Russian individuals
Japan will freeze the assets of additional 25 Russian individuals and prohibit exports to 81 Russian organisations, the foreign ministry said.
Prime minister Fumio Kishida earlier on Thursday said Japan will take steps to strip Russia of “most favoured nation” trade status to prevent Moscow from evading financial sanctions through digital assets.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies