Ukraine war: Multiple explosions rock Lviv as huge plume of smoke rises above city
Two missile strikes hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and wounded five people, a regional governor said.
Local residents were to told to stay indoors as thick plumes of smoke rose above the city sometimes called the western capital of Ukraine.
Witnesses told Reuters they saw smoke above the northeast side of Lviv.
Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said reports that the strikes hit a residential building were uncomfirmed. He had at first reported three strikes.
More follows...
