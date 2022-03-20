When Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress on Wednesday he called on Joe Biden do all he can for Kyiv and Ukraine.

“Today, it is not enough to be the leader of the nation,” Zelensky said. “Today it takes to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

The pressure will grow on Biden this week as he heads to Europe to take part in a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, as well as a meeting of the European Council – although he won’t be the only western leader in that regard. So what will happen?