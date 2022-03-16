President Volodymr Zelenskyy spoke directly to Joe Biden in an impassioned plea for help during his closing remarks to Congress on Wednesday morning.

“I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the death,” Mr Zelenskyy said in English at the end of an historic, virtual address, which left some representatives in tears.

“As the leader of my nation I’m addressing President Biden ... I wish you to be the leader of the world.

“Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”

President Biden, who is expected to respond in a speech later on Wednesday outlining additional US support for the embattled nation, has rejected the idea of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as it would bring the US into direct military confrontation with Russia.

President Zelenskyy addresses the US Congress (POOL/AFP/Getty)

“That’s called ‘World War Three,’” Mr Biden said in a speech to lawmakers last week.

Earlier in his address, Mr Zelenskyy spoke about Pearl Harbour and the 2001 World Trade Centre terrorist attacks as he once again appealed for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Our country experiences the same every day right now – at this moment, every night, for three weeks now,” he said.

As he spoke, a harrowing video showing the devastation Russia’s invasion has inflicted on his country played for lawmakers in the US Capitol.