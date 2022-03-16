President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US to remember Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attacks as it sees the people of Ukraine attacked and killed by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president told lawmakers in his wartime address to Congress on Wednesday that Ukraine “experiences the same every day” now as America did during its own darkest days.

“Remember Pearl Harbour. The terrible morning of December 7 1941 when your skies were black from the planes attacking. You remember it,” he said.

“September 11 - a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories in battleground, when innocent people were attacked from air.

“Yes, just like nobody else expected it. You could not stop it.”

Mr Zelensky compared those attacks on the US - the surprise aerial attack by Japan on the Naval base Pearl Harbour in Hawaii and the 9/11 attacks where al-Qaeda terrorists flew hijacked planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and one which landed in a field in Pennsylvania - to the killings of civilians and troops in Ukraine every day for the last almost three weeks by Russian forces.

“Our country experiences the same every day right now -at this moment, every night, for three weeks now,” he said.

At least 636 civilians including 46 children have been killed by Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine back on 24 February, according to UN figures.

The true figures are expected to be far higher.

Civilians have been increasingly targeted over the last three weeks with schools and maternity hospitals among the sites struck by Russian artillery.

Just minutes before Mr Zelensky’s address, the US Embassy in Kyiv said that Russian forces had shot and killed 10 civilians as they waited in line to buy bread in the city of Chernihiv.

Meanwhile, more than 400 civilians continue to be held hostage inside a hospital in Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials.

Mr Zelensky’s address came less than two weeks after he first spoke to US House and Senate lawmakers back on 5 March and almost three weeks to the day that Mr Putin launched a full-scale invasion on the country.

Since then, the Ukrainian president has repeatedly called on the US and other Nato allies to establish a no-fly zone over the country - a request that has been turned down by the Biden administration amid concerns it would escalate tensions between Russia and the US.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new package of military assistance and an extra $800m in security assistance for Ukraine following Mr Zelensky’s speech.