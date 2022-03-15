✕ Close ‘A champion of democracy’: Zelensky given three standing ovations in Canadian Parliament

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give a virtual joint address to Congress on Wednesday morning at 9am.

The invitation comes as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine. Mr Zelensky joins a group of foreign heads of state who have addressed the US Congress, including his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, former German Chancellor Anglea Merkel, Winston Churchill and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war,” a letter said.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

On Tuesday Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation from the Canadian parliament when he made a similar address. He received the same rapturous applause when he addressed British MPs a week earlier in a speech that echoed Winston Churchill’s words during the Second World War.