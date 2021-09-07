Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to the Scottish parliament of her “programme for government” could have enjoyed happier timing.

The day began with one of her own independent economic advisers describing the consequences of Scottish independence as “Brexit x10”. She was then inevitably overshadowed by Boris Johnson’s announcement about a health and social care tax. Johnson clearly enjoyed claiming that there would be a net inflow of funds to Scotland as a result of the fiscal adjustments – a “union dividend”.

Her speech also came after meeting notes from inside No 10 were leaked a few days ago, which said Sturgeon should be “cut out” of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, so she couldn’t steal the limelight. And it was topped off by a contingency plan that emerged, allegedly suggesting moving the UK’s nuclear base out of Scotland to France if Scotland gets independence (depriving the putative nation of a healthy lease payment).