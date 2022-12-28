Readers dipping into the latest edition of Tatler are treated to a generous-to-the-point-of-sycophancy profile of Akshata Murthy, businesswoman, billionaire’s daughter and spouse of the prime minister.

The image is of a busy parent balancing family, political and work commitments. The family is also featured on the official Christmas card, all mucking in in an unnaturally neat kitchen to make a cake or something. The hope may be that the publicity will offset the continuing economic disaster and Rishi Sunak's strange recent exchange about a career in finance with a homeless person, much derided, fairly or not.

Indeed, “new details” about Murthy’s renunciation of her non-dom status – a status revealed in The Independent earlier this year – are offered in the article. The Sunaks must be acutely conscious that they are by far the wealthiest people to occupy the old council house in Downing Street, and they do so at a time of “great anxiety and headship”, in the words of the King.