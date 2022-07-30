Politics Explained
How does voting work in the Tory leadership race?
Members will begin receiving ballot packs from Monday and will have more than four weeks to register their votes with CCHQ, writes Ashley Cowburn
As Boris Johnson hosts a long-delayed wedding celebration at the country house of a billionaire Tory donor this weekend, any far-fetched hopes of his name being on the ballot of the party’s leadership contest will evaporate.
Publicising a petition demanding that members have the option to re-elect Mr Johnson as Conservative leader, those supportive of the outgoing prime minister warned that replacing him would amount to “guaranteeing” a Labour victory at the next general election.
But this weekend, party officials will be busy preparing to send out ballot papers to the 160,000-plus fee-paying members who will vote to elect either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as his successor.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies