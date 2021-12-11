Politics Explained

Could Tory rebels stop Boris Johnson from bringing in vaccine passports?

A rebellion could have political consequences even if the measures get through the Commons, writes Jon Stone

Saturday 11 December 2021
<p>The PM is planning to introduce new measures including vaccine passports for large venues </p>

The prime minister faces a major Tory rebellion on his plans to bring in new coronavirus restrictions. But can the rebels stop him?

More than 60 Conservative MPs are said to be against the imposition of extra Covid measures, including the introduction of vaccine passports for large venues.

If 60 MPs were to break with the government in Tuesday’s vote it would make for the largest rebellion for the prime minister yet. But it looks unlikely that they could actually sink the government’s plans.

