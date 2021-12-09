Scotland records 16 coronavirus deaths

More than 2 million people have received a third or booster dose.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 09 December 2021 14:51
Scotland’s latest coronavirus figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus deaths and 3,196 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,688.

One case of the new omicron variant of coronavirus has been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 109.

However the Scottish Government warned this was a “relatively lower number of confirmed cases” due to a change in reporting which comes with a time lag of around two days due to “additional quality control and processing”.

The government also said that Public Health Scotland is aware that recent processing issues at labs have had an impact on turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.

The daily test positivity rate was 8%, down from 8.1% the previous day, Scottish Government figures published on Thursday showed.

There were 578 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down four on the day before, with 39 in intensive care, down two.

A total of 4,358,725 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,967,477 have received their second dose, and 2,000,915 have received a third dose or booster.

