In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in any more,” Donald Trump told New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi in a recent interview – talking about whether he would run in the 2024 presidential election.

Seemingly unable to keep that particular secret for long, Nuzzi writes later in her piece about the timing of a decision: “‘I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,’ he said. ‘You understand what that means?’ His tone was conspiratorial. Was he referring to the midterm elections? He repeated after me: ‘Midterms [November 2022].’ Suddenly, he relaxed, as though my speaking the word had somehow set it free for discussion. ‘Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,’ he said."

So if that is the case – if we are taking Trump’s statements at face value, and bar the former president changing his mind – then the major question that has surrounded the next presidential election cycle has changed. It is no longer “will Trump run?” but rather, “who will run against him?” (for the Republican presidential nomination).