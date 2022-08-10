Jump to content
Politics Explained

Donald Trump thrives when he can create a siege mentality

Setting out an ‘us vs them’ narrative is how the former president binds himself to his supporters, writes Andrew Feinberg

Wednesday 10 August 2022 20:39
<p>Donald Trump raises his fist as he departs Trump Tower in New York City on his way to testify before the state attorney general</p>

Donald Trump raises his fist as he departs Trump Tower in New York City on his way to testify before the state attorney general

(AP)

Under normal circumstances, a report that the FBI had executed a search and seizure warrant at the home and office of a major American political figure would have congressional candidates scrambling to walk sideways away from the person in question and disavow any endorsements that person had offered.

Not so with Donald Trump.

Just days after the FBI picked through Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home for government documents – some thought to be highly classified – which the twice-impeached ex-president is believed to have been secreting on the property more than 18 months after his time as America’s chief executive came to an end, Republicans who are running in this year’s midterm elections have responded by embracing him even more tightly.

