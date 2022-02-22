Donald Trump is sitting on a political war chest – and is keeping it for himself
The 45th president has endorsed more than 100 candidates but has been less forthcoming with donations, writes Chris Stevenson
If there was any doubt about the hold Donald Trump still has on the Republican Party, his fundraising power is an apt illustration.
The former president’s Save America PAC (political action committee) ended January with $108m (£79m) in its war chest – with the party’s Republican National Committee (RNC) ending the same period with under $52m. A ridiculous difference.
The Trump PAC received $4.1m and spent $1.5m in the first month of 2022, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, but the RNC instead spent more than it received – $17.6m to $13m – including a substantial donation to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (which backs the party’s candidates for the Senate).
