Donald Trump has hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin as “savvy” and called his move on Ukraine “genius” in a new interview.

Mr Putin’s steps towards a possible full-on invasion of Ukraine have seen a number of Republicans seeking to blame the crisis on Joe Biden, arguing that Russia did not invade any countries while Mr Trump was president – despite the fact that he repeatedly sided with Mr Putin over the US’s military and intelligence agencies, disdained Nato, and attempted to extort the Ukrainian government into investigating the Biden family.

Mr Trump initially broke his silence on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Tuesday morning through a tweet posted by his spokesperson in which he claimed that his relationship with Putin would have prevented the crisis.

The former president saw another defeat in his effort to stymie the 6 January Select Committee’s investigation into the causes and events of the Capitol riot. The Supreme Court has rejected a request from the former president to review the panel’s demand that his records be handed over. He has now several times been defeated in his claims that papers from his time in the White House are covered by “executive privilege” and should not be released to the investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon a judge heard an oral argument relating to the longrunning E Jean Carroll vs Donald Trump case, in which Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for defamation.