Trump news – live: Ex-president hails ‘savvy’ Putin’s ‘genius’ Ukraine move as E Jean Carroll case proceeds
Donald Trump has hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin as “savvy” and called his move on Ukraine “genius” in a new interview.
Mr Putin’s steps towards a possible full-on invasion of Ukraine have seen a number of Republicans seeking to blame the crisis on Joe Biden, arguing that Russia did not invade any countries while Mr Trump was president – despite the fact that he repeatedly sided with Mr Putin over the US’s military and intelligence agencies, disdained Nato, and attempted to extort the Ukrainian government into investigating the Biden family.
Mr Trump initially broke his silence on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Tuesday morning through a tweet posted by his spokesperson in which he claimed that his relationship with Putin would have prevented the crisis.
The former president saw another defeat in his effort to stymie the 6 January Select Committee’s investigation into the causes and events of the Capitol riot. The Supreme Court has rejected a request from the former president to review the panel’s demand that his records be handed over. He has now several times been defeated in his claims that papers from his time in the White House are covered by “executive privilege” and should not be released to the investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon a judge heard an oral argument relating to the longrunning E Jean Carroll vs Donald Trump case, in which Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for defamation.
Florida Republican withdraws ‘Don’t Say Gay’ amendment that would forcibly out students
A Republican legislator in Florida has withdrawn an amendment to his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that would require schools to disclose whether a child is LGBT+ to their parents within six weeks of learning whether they are not straight, and appeared to remove protections for students who would have potentially been subject to abuse, abandonment or neglect by their families.
Alex Woodward reports.
Republican withdraws ‘Don’t Say Gay’ amendment requiring schools to out students
Everything we know about CPAC 2022
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) opens on Thursday, 24 February in Orlando, Florida, with Donald Trump once again its headline speaker as he seeks to re-establish his grasp over the Republican Party ahead of a long-rumoured presidential run in 2024.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Everything we know about CPAC 2022
Lawmaker’s Senate GOP platform says Democrats ‘trying to rig elections’
Absent any agenda from Senate Republican leaders heading into midterm elections this fall, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee has released his own blueprint to “rescue America” with a mix of familiar GOP priorities and culture war politics-fuelled action items.
Alex Woodward reports.
Rick Scott’s Senate GOP platform accuses Democrats of ‘trying to rig elections’
Trump insists Ukraine crisis would not have happened while he was president
Former president Donald Trump broke his silence about the crisis in Ukraine to slam the Biden administration, saying Moscow’s decision send troops across its border would not have happened during his administration since he knows Russian President Vladimir Putin well.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump says Ukraine crisis would not happen during his presidency
Trump sitting on electoral war chest
The 45th president has endorsed more than 100 candidates but has been less forthcoming with donations, writes Chris Stevenson.
Analysis: Trump is sitting on a political war chest – and keeping it for himself
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to review Jan 6 documents
The Supreme Court has denied a request by former president Donald Trump to review his White House records related to the Capitol insurrection on 6 January of last year.
The court made the announcement on Tuesday in a list of orders on pending cases. Mr Trump had requested a writ of writ of certiorari in a case against Rep Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman of the House select committee investigating the riot.
“The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied,” the court wrote.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to review Jan 6 documents
Trump’s social media platform dedicated to free speech appears to have already banned an account
Donald Trump’s new social media platform was meant to be a bulwark against the tyranny of Big Tech censorship.
But Truth Social already appears to be banning accounts that get under the skin of the social media company’s CEO, former Congressman Devin Nunes.
Matt Ortega, described as a “frequent internet trickster”, tried to set up a parody account on the platform under the name DevinNunesCow, mimicking a popular Twitter account that is being sued by Mr Nunes for defamation.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump’s new social media platform bans Devin Nunes Cow satirical account
Former Trump press secretary ridiculed for saying Putin has no greater supporters than Democrats
The last press secretary of the Trump White House was mocked after claiming that her former boss would have done a better job of standing up to Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Kayleigh McEnany, now a co-host of the Fox News show Outnumbered, made the eyebrow-raising remarks on Tuesday’s broadcast while a discussion of Russia’s decision to move troops into Donbas was underway.
John Bowden reports.
Trump’s ex-spox ridiculed for saying Putin has no greater ally than the Democrats
Biden announces sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the United States would levy a “first tranche” of sanctions on two large Russian banks and “comprehensive sanctions” against Russia’s soverign debt in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it “a flagrant violation of international law”.
Specifically, Mr Biden announced that the US was imposing sanctions against VEB.RF — formerly known as Vnesheconombank — and Russia’s “military bank”.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden announces sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Trump says Putin is a ‘tough cookie’ and he believes China will go after Taiwan
In a further portion of his interview today with The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, former president Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin “a tough cookie” with “great charm and a lot of pride” who “loves his country”.
He claims he talked about Ukraine at length with Mr Putin and added that he believed that China will be looking to go after Taiwan in much the same way that Russia has invaded Ukraine.
Here is an extract from the interview:
Donald Trump: “This would never have happened if we were there. But he did. Chuck Todd asked that question. How come there was none of this was happening during the Trump administration? I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him. I mean, you know, he’s a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. But the way he — and he loves his country, you know? He loves his country. He’s acting a little differently I think now.
“I think he sees this opportunity. I knew that he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not gonna do it.’ But I could see that he wanted it. I used to ask him. We used to talk about it at length. I think nobody probably knows him better in terms of the discussions that we have or that we’re having this morning. So I knew him very well. I got to know him. I got to know President Xi. By the way, China is gonna be next. You know, China is gonna —”
Clay Travis: “You think they’re gonna go after Taiwan?”
Donald Trump: “Oh, absolutely. Not with me, they wouldn’t have.”
Clay Travis: “But you think with Biden they’ll try it?”
Donald Trump: “Oh, yeah. They’re waiting ’til after the Olympics. Now the Olympics ended, and look at your stopwatch, right? No, he wants that just like… It’s almost like twin sisters right here because you have one that wants Taiwan, I think, equally badly. Somebody said, ‘Who wants it more?’ I think probably equally badly. But, no, Putin would have never done it, and Xi would have never done it. And also, North Korea has not acted up for four years.”
