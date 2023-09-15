Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Is Rishi Sunak barking up the wrong tree with the bully dog ban?

It can be argued that breed-specific legislation is unnecessary and possibly counterproductive, says Sean O’Grady

Friday 15 September 2023 18:53
Comments
<p>Bad dogs or bad owners? </p>

Bad dogs or bad owners?

(Sid Costello)

In an usual move for a relatively modest measure, the prime minister has personally announced that the American bully XL breed of dog is to be banned. It follows a series of serious and sometimes fatal attacks on people by such dogs, and the ban will take effect at the end of the year, once experts have determined a definition and method of identifying the breed, which is derived from pit bull terriers and others.

Why is the prime minister doing this now?

Matters to do with dangerous animals would normally be the concern of the home secretary and the environment secretary, whose responsibilities include adding breeds to the banned list established by the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. The fact that Rishi Sunak has decided to associate himself with this eye-catching initiative suggests that he’s keen to get the credit for a popular move from a grateful and concerned public; to be fair, he must also believe that the move will save lives and reduce traumatic injuries.

