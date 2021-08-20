No surrender. That appears to be the message from Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, who is resisting calls to resign over Afghanistan. But he is under increasing pressure this morning amid reports of a smoking gun at the Foreign Office, where a spokesperson says the call he claims to have delegated to a junior colleague never took place. It’s the cover up that gets you in the end, as they say. Elsewhere, Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP is edging ever closer to doing a deal with the Green Party, which is also campaigning for IndyRef2.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess.