MPs debated the Afghanistan crisis in the Commons yesterday. And while there was lots of talking and plenty of questions, there are still few answers about how to best respond to the increasingly desperate scenes coming out of Kabul and elsewhere, as Kim Sengupta vividly describes in a dispatch for The Independent from the capital’s airport. Dominic Raab holds a virtual meeting of G7 foreign ministers later as the West continues grappling with yet another foreign policy disaster.

Inside the bubble

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, today hosts a virtual meeting of G7 foreign ministers to discuss the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Raab, who is under fire for “ignoring” a crucial phone call to get translators out of the country (more on that below), has already spoken to Anthony Blinked, the US secretary of state, about how to respond.