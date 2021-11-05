So there we have it. Less than 24 hours after Tories voted to save their colleague Owen Paterson from suspension, Downing Street has abandoned its initial plan to overhaul standards procedures and the MP for North Shropshire has resigned with his reputation in tatters. Even for this government, which has become accustomed to backtracking following poor errors of judgement, the nature of the huge, screeching U-turn was spectacular. Now the Tory MPs whose noses were filled with a rotten stench over the proposals to rip up sleaze rules smell nothing but burning rubber. Why didn’t Paterson just serve his suspension and let the whole thing blow over? That’s the question many Tory MPs – bar Paterson himself, probably – may be asking this morning. Incredibly, the former minister refused to accept any wrongdoing in his resignation letter last night, insisting on his innocence despite being found guilty of breaching the MPs code of conduct. Boris Johnson now wakes up to yet another fine mess and faces furious, senior Conservatives who put their reputations on the line to vote for an amendment that will now have to be unpicked. The government also appears to have taken a hit over the case, with a Times poll this morning showing the Tory lead has shrunk by five points to just one.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is not sitting. De-facto Brexit minister Lord Frost is in Brussels for talks with Maros Sefcovic over the Northern Ireland protocol and the role of the European Court of Justice there.