The joy of living in a big city is the sharing of cultures

I’ve always been a sucker for a ritual. In London, my flatmate was Muslim, and we used to celebrate Eid together – her after a long period of fasting and me out of greed. In New York City, my next-door neighbour is Jewish, so I broke the Yom Kippur fast with her last week and last week we went out to celebrate Sukkot.

I was brought up in that religion-free, casually Christian way a lot of Brits are brought up: christened because it was the done thing, sent to a C of E primary school that held occasional assemblies where we sang “This Little Light of Mine”, and then exposed to my first deep existential crisis when I asked each of my parents, “Do you actually believe in God?” and they each, in turn, looked up from a book or a TV show and said, “Not really, why?” My paternal grandfather, however, was a converted Buddhist after spending most of the Second World War in southeast Asia, and I’ve always found a lot of comfort in Buddhist rituals. Nirvana, rebirth, meditation – it always made a lot more sense to me than, say, transubstantiation.