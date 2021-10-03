My deciding to be a TW*T had caused a small office revolt

My time as the office TW*T did not last long. After the lottery in which I won the right to choose my office hours ahead of my colleagues and picked Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays so that I could continue to WFH on Mondays and Fridays/have a few sneaky long weekends, I was ostracised by everyone who had hoped for the same. Which really was everyone else. It was bad. WhatsApp confirmed that all the messages I sent to George, my office bestie, were being received and read but not replied to. Then came an email from Bella the boss, just to me this time, titled WTF.

She wrote that my deciding to be a TW*T had caused a small revolt. Sarah had written to her saying that if she had to work Mondays or Fridays, she would be looking for a new job, due to the difficulty of working a week without four consecutive days off. She underlined the fact that she was a parent. She still did not mention that she had accidentally moved to Edinburgh.

“So,” Bella continued. “While I know you won the office lottery fair and square, I’m asking you to take one for the team and consider WTF?” By which she meant Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. “Though actually, Monday, Wednesday and Friday would be even more useful.”