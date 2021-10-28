If Boris Johnson had already parked the Tory tank on Labour’s lawn ahead of the next election, then Rishi Sunak got out of said tank, walked across the garden and dug a trench on Keir Starmer’s doorstep with yesterday’s Budget. The chancellor delivered what was essentially a Labour spending plan with a £150bn splurge of cash that included extra money for every government department as well as a business rates boost for the high street. Arguably the biggest rabbit out of the hat – one that the chancellor will argue addresses the cost of living squeeze – was relief for Universal Credit claimants. At first glance, there appears to be something in this Budget for everyone. Even the government’s harshest critics have been reduced to criticising a cut to alcohol duty, which will no doubt have No 10 and No 11 aides delighted. A snap poll by Savanta ComRes yesterday showed 53 per cent of voters approved of the Budget, against 15 per cent who did not. More worrying for Starmer, 51 per cent of Labour voters approved against 21 per cent against. Where does his party go from here?

Inside the bubble

DEFRA questions from 9am followed by the weekly business statement from Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader. Main business is a Budget debate later.