Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Cop out

Sunak criticised for choosing not to attend Cop27 summit as Christmas election looms in Northern Ireland, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 28 October 2022 08:38
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Happy Friday. We’re at the end of the week and no new cabinet ministers have resigned and the prime minister is still in place. Things are looking up.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in