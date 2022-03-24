Inside Politics: Sunak criticised for making ‘wrong choices’ in spring statement

Following days of fevered speculation about what measures might be introduced to ease the cost of living squeeze, Rishi Sunak delivered his spring statement to MPs in the Commons on Wednesday, with the headline announcements being a 5p cut to fuel duty and an increase of £3,000 to the threshold at which workers pay national insurance contributions. There was a promise of jam tomorrow too, with the chancellor promising to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p by 2024. Despite all Sunak’s rhetoric about being a tax-cutting chancellor, families now face the heaviest tax burden since the 1940s – not to mention the biggest drop in their living standards since records began.

In today’s papers and news websites, he has been criticised for both not doing enough to help people on benefits and not going far enough on tax cuts. Sunak’s announcement on income tax appears to be a tactic to help prepare for the next general election, but the consensus this morning seems to be that he has not done enough to help voters in the here and now.