Inside Politics: Sunak’s spring statement

Spring may have sprung but the political weather between 10 and 11 Downing Street remains unchanged, with reports over the weekend suggesting Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are locked in a battle over spending on investments to shore up Britain’s long-term energy security.

It is, however, concern about short-term energy costs and how to respond to them that’s most troubling the chancellor, who is putting the final touches to his mini-budget set to be unveiled on Wednesday. And these discussions about how to intervene are reopening old wounds, emblematic of wider divisions between the two camps; as one Whitehall figure told Saturday’s Times: “There is a fundamental conflict with the Treasury about what kind of country we want to be, what kind of state we want to have and what sort of spending we want to have.”

Amid sky-rocketing fuel prices and a broader cost of living squeeze, Sunak is coming under increasing pressure to intervene to help Britain’s least well-off families, but he has warned that government can’t protect against “all the challenges that lie ahead.” On this point he is right. But the government can certainly do more than it is doing now.