Inside Politics: Musical chairs
New PM Sunak already under fire over rehiring of Suella Braverman as home secretary, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Rishi Sunak has reshuffled his cabinet, meaning the latest round of Conservative Party musical chairs is complete. But two-thirds of you say you do not consent to this game, approve of the new players and definitely didn’t choose the broken record.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies