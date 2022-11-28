Inside Politics: 99 problems
Sunak to deliver speech on foreign policy as problems on domestic front mount, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
To the surprise of absolutely everybody, Matt Hancock reached the final of I’m a Celeb…but was pipped to the top prize by the eventual winner, Lioness Jill Scott. It’s straight out of one jungle and into another for Hancock as he heads back home to his constituency and parliament to face the music.
