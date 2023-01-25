Jump to content

Inside Politics: Questions to the prime minister

Sunak and Starmer to face off at crunch PMQs and new ONS figures show government borrowing at record high, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 25 January 2023 08:33
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Scientists have moved the Doomsday Clock forward by 10 seconds, meaning the world is closer than ever to oblivion – just when you thought the long, dark cold January days couldn’t get any worse.

Things can, of course, always get worse – you could be Nadhim Zahawi, who can hear the clock tick-tocking down on his time as Tory Party chairman as he continues to feel the heat over his tax affairs.

