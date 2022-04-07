This week has been another bad one for Rishi Sunak. Two polls out in the past few days show the chancellor’s popularity in freefall – both among the public and the Tory membership – in the aftermath of his widely criticised spring statement, which critics say did not do enough to help Britons through the cost of living crisis. There are more difficult questions for the Richmond MP this morning after the Independent exclusively revealed that his millionaire wife has claimed non-domicile status in order to save on her tax bill while he was chancellor.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess.