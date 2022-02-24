Inside Politics: War in Europe as Russia launches full invasion

The haunting sound of air raid sirens are ringing out in Kiev. Russian president Vladimir Putin has launched a full scale-invasion of Ukraine, confirming what so many had predicted and anticipated. Earlier this morning, the sound of explosions ripped through the dawn air as Russian forces launched their first attacks on what are believed to be Ukrainian military sites on the outskirts of the capital. Updates are coming in by the minute – we’ll bring you all the latest developments on our liveblog.

Inside the bubble

Events in Westminster today are likely to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis, although there is other business taking place. The Commons is scheduled to sit from 9.30 am with Cabinet Office questions to minister and No 10 chief of staff Steve Barclay. After that isany urgent questions, statements and the weekly Commons business statement from Mark Spencer, the new leader of the house. Later there are two backbench debates, the first on the UK’s relationship with Russia and China and the second on recognizing the state of Palestine alongside Israel. Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain has an adjournment debate on long Covid.