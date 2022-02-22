Inside Politics: Sajid Javid says Russia’s ‘invasion of Ukraine has begun’

Russia’s “invasion of Ukraine has begun,” health secretary Sajid Javid said this morning as an emergency Cobra meeting was held to formalise the UK’s response to Vladimir Putin sending troops over the border, after recognising two regions in the east of the country as independent. The prime minister is expected to deliver a statement to parliament shortly after the meeting has concluded. Elsewhere, Johnson confirmed yesterday that all remaining Covid restrictions will be axed, sparking a serious backlash from medics, who described the move as premature.

Inside the bubble

Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for: