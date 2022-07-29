Oi kids, leave sandcastle construction to the experts

The primaeval human instinct to create shelter takes many forms. In 21st-century Britain, it can be seen in the intrinsic belief of many men that they could – despite having no training – turn their hand to a bit of architecture.

When viewing possible homes to buy, men will tap on walls to find out which are load-bearing and which could potentially be removed so that the kitchen can be knocked through into the living room. When the time comes to undertake the actual work, a man will sketch out a broad plan on a piece of paper to explain to the builder – or indeed an actual architect – just what he wants. The builder might look perplexed, but the sketcher will be confident that his design makes perfect sense.

The same man may indeed resent the builder a little; sure that, if he only had the time, he could probably do a decent chunk of the construction work himself too. A quick brick-laying course is surely all it would take to hone the innate skills.