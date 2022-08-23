Jump to content
Letter from America

The US could learn something from Finland’s young PM

With an average age of 64, the US Senate is significantly older than the population it represents, writes Holly Baxter

Tuesday 23 August 2022 21:30
<p>Sanna Marin expressed disappointment that private footage was made public</p>

Sanna Marin expressed disappointment that private footage was made public

(AP/Andrew Medichini)

The story of Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister who was photographed out partying, then cajoled into taking a drugs test by members of the opposition, is an interesting one. Despite the criticism of many (mostly male) colleagues hoping to score political points, she enjoyed a lot of support. Women released videos of themselves dancing in solidarity during the so-called scandal.

In 2021, Marin was criticised for going out clubbing in different circumstances – after knowingly coming into contact with someone who’d tested positive for Covid. That was a much more serious transgression, the likes of which ended political careers in other countries such as New Zealand and damaged them elsewhere (lest we forget Boris Johnson’s birthday party). But Marin survived it, admitted her fault and apologised, and the nation moved on. It looks like the same will happen with this comparatively minor controversy, too.

