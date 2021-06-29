Schools face ‘chaos’ and disruption in final weeks of term as number of pupils self-isolating jumps
‘I don’t think ministers fully appreciate just how hard things are,’ one headteacher tells Zoe Tidman
Schools are facing a “chaotic end to term” and further disruption as the number of pupils off school due to Covid-related reasons has reached its highest level since March.
Staff tell The Independent they were “worried” about the situation in their school and dealing with “rocketing cases” in the final weeks of term amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Headteachers describe how whole groups had been told to self-isolate in recent weeks. Others, who said their schools had been “lucky”, were witnessing those in the local area grappling with staff shortages due to self-isolating teachers.
