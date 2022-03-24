Scientists use bread-eating fungi to create ‘sustainable alternative’ to leather

PhD student Akram Zamani says her ‘fungal leather’ takes less time to produce than other alternatives on the market and is 100 per cent bio-based

Thursday 24 March 2022 01:05
Comments
(Akram Zamani)

Scientists say they want to harness a “bread-eating fungus” to make faux leather fashion accessories such as handbags and wallets.

Researchers presenting at a spring meeting of the American Chemical Society earlier this week said they used organisms to convert food waste into faux leather, as well as paper products and cotton substitutes.

They said that the “fungal leather” takes less time to produce than existing substitutes on the market and unlike some, is 100 per cent bio-based.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in