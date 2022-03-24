Scientists use bread-eating fungi to create ‘sustainable alternative’ to leather

Scientists say they want to harness a “bread-eating fungus” to make faux leather fashion accessories such as handbags and wallets.

Researchers presenting at a spring meeting of the American Chemical Society earlier this week said they used organisms to convert food waste into faux leather, as well as paper products and cotton substitutes.

They said that the “fungal leather” takes less time to produce than existing substitutes on the market and unlike some, is 100 per cent bio-based.