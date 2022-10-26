Synchronised swimmers: Seals have a sense of rhythm, scientists learn

Evolutionary biologists have found that seals are able to pick up rhythms in a way that is similar to human’s capacity for speech and music from a young age.

Existing research has shown only animals that can learn new vocalisations—such as humans and songbirds—seem to have a sense of rhythm.

“We know that our closest relatives, non-human primates, need to be trained to respond to rhythm”, said Laura Verga, a postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics. “And even when trained, primates show very different rhythmic capacities to ours”.