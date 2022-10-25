Animals enjoy Halloween treats at Whipsnade Zoo

Animals at Whipsnade Zoo enjoyed some spooky treats as part of early Halloween celebrations on Monday, 24 October.

Carved pumpkins were filled with treats and scattered around habitats for the zoo’s ring-tailed lemurs, rhinos, and lions.

Footage shows the animals getting to grips with the vegetables, with the lemurs taking no time to remove the lids to get to the sweetcorn hidden inside.

The zoo’s greater one-horned rhino Behan and her daughter Zhiwa had fun using their horns to play with the pumpkins, before tucking into the flesh.

Sign up for our newsletters.