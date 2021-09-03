Inside Politics: Cabinet split on social care reform funding and anger at jabs delay

A simmering cabinet row over how to fund social care reform comes back to the boil as reports today say Sajid Javid, the health secretary, is calling for a further rise in NI contributions. Elsewhere, Dominic Raab visits Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan and anger is growing over delays to the UK’s vaccine booster programme and a decision on jabs for kids.

Inside the bubble

Raab’s overdue tour of the regions surrounding Afghanistan continues today. The foreign secretary holds talks with Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Quresh, his opposite number in Pakistan, about how to ensure a safe passage out for those still stuck in Afghanistan. Robert Buckland, the justice secretary, is on the broadcast round for the government.