Space billboards using satellites can project ads worldwide at $65m and turn profit, study says

Experts have warned of space billboards leading to problems caused by light pollution

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 06 October 2022 07:46
Billboards in space that are made using a swarm of about 50 satellites, can provide global coverage of advertisements and potentially turn a profit at a cost of $65m, a new study has estimated.

The research, recently published in the journal Aerospace, calculated the feasibility of satellite formation-flying missions for space advertising.

Space-based advertising has been discussed since the Apollo Moon launch era, and current approaches include adding logos on rockets, providing branded food delivery to the International Space Station and even a car being launched to space.

