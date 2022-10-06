Space billboards using satellites can project ads worldwide at $65m and turn profit, study says
Experts have warned of space billboards leading to problems caused by light pollution
Billboards in space that are made using a swarm of about 50 satellites, can provide global coverage of advertisements and potentially turn a profit at a cost of $65m, a new study has estimated.
The research, recently published in the journal Aerospace, calculated the feasibility of satellite formation-flying missions for space advertising.
Space-based advertising has been discussed since the Apollo Moon launch era, and current approaches include adding logos on rockets, providing branded food delivery to the International Space Station and even a car being launched to space.
