A

rare radioactive plutonium isotope dating back millions of years has been found embedded in Earth’s crust, helping experts to understand how heavy metals form in the stars.

New research published in the research journal Science suggests the element known as plutonium-244 – discovered nearly 5,000ft below the Pacific Ocean – made its way to our planet following multiple supernovae explosions millions of years ago.

The element iron-60, a lighter metal known to form in stellar explosions, was also discovered at the site, according to the experts’ findings.