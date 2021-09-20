The other side of a teenager’s racing dream

One of Britain’s most promising female drivers has called it quits on her season after running out of cash.

Abbi Pulling, 18, announced her decision to pull out of the F4 British Championship in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday, saying she was “absolutely heartbroken that this is the outcome.”

The Lincolnshire teen, who has competed in two W Series races as a reserve driver this season, certainly isn’t the first to have a motorsport campaign curtailed by funding issues.