Abu Dhabi has a football culture past and is Fifa’s future centre

While Abu Dhabi has never been more visible in football, the game itself isn’t all that visible in Abu Dhabi. You could certainly walk around the city during the day without realising it is hosting the Club World Cup for the fifth time.

The only giveaways were the occasional banners, and the Palmeiras fans.

They will no doubt fill the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium when they take on Chelsea for the final on Saturday, but that will make some difference from Wednesday’s semi-final.