‘Amazing how quickly people forget’: Andy Murray on the response to his Madrid Open wildcard

The wildcard process for the Madrid Open has been criticised, with just one Spanish player receive one of the nine wildcard spots for the main draw

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 21 April 2022 15:29
Andy Murray is set to return at the Madrid Open later this month

Andy Murray is set to return at the Madrid Open later this month

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray has hit back at suggestions that he should not have been offered a wildcard to the Madrid Open main draw following complaints from Spanish players, including the former world No. 7 Fernando Verdasco.

Murray performed a surprise U-turn on his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after accepting a wildcard to enter the tournament in the Spanish capital, which begins next week.

The three-time grand slam champion was one of nine players across both men’s and women’s tournaments to receive a wildcard into the main draw but Verdasco highlighted on Twitter that only one of those players was Spanish.

