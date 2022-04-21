Andy Murray has hit back at suggestions that he should not have been offered a wildcard to the Madrid Open main draw following complaints from Spanish players, including the former world No. 7 Fernando Verdasco.

Murray performed a surprise U-turn on his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after accepting a wildcard to enter the tournament in the Spanish capital, which begins next week.

The three-time grand slam champion was one of nine players across both men’s and women’s tournaments to receive a wildcard into the main draw but Verdasco highlighted on Twitter that only one of those players was Spanish.