Anthony Joshua returned to his old boxing gym this week, as he suggested that he is far from finished in the sport.

Joshua suffered a second decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk earlier this month, 11 months after his first loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.

The Briton’s most recent defeat by Usyk marked a failed attempt to regain the heavyweight titles that Joshua lost to the southpaw last year, prompting some to suggest that “AJ” will not box again.