‘I love this game’: Anthony Joshua returns to old boxing gym after Oleksandr Usyk loss
Joshua visited Finchley & District Boxing Club, where he trained as an amateur
Anthony Joshua returned to his old boxing gym this week, as he suggested that he is far from finished in the sport.
Joshua suffered a second decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk earlier this month, 11 months after his first loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.
The Briton’s most recent defeat by Usyk marked a failed attempt to regain the heavyweight titles that Joshua lost to the southpaw last year, prompting some to suggest that “AJ” will not box again.
