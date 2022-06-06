Jude Bellingham among top five in world for transfer value behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr
Kylian Mbappe tops the list with Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland also inside the top five
Jude Bellingham has the highest price tag among England players ahead of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, according to a new study published by the Football Observatory.
The Borussia Dortmund star, 18, ranks fifth in the world for estimated transfer value at £115m, ahead of Manchester City’s Foden (£106) and Manchester United winger Sancho (£88m).
Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (both £86m) also make the top 20.
