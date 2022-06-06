Jude Bellingham has the highest price tag among England players ahead of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, according to a new study published by the Football Observatory.

The Borussia Dortmund star, 18, ranks fifth in the world for estimated transfer value at £115m, ahead of Manchester City’s Foden (£106) and Manchester United winger Sancho (£88m).

Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (both £86m) also make the top 20.