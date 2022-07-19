Nasser Hussain blames ‘joke’ schedule for Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement

Nasser Hussain has criticised cricket’s “joke” schedule after lamenting Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from one-day internationals.

Stokes, England’s Test captain, called time on the 50-over game at the age of 31 and just three years after playing a starring role in his country’s 2019 World Cup final success.

Since that historic moment, Stokes has played just nine more times in the 50-over format due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management – and his statement to retire from ODI cricket referenced an “unsustainable” schedule.